Jefferies Reiterates Energean (EERGF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Energean (OTCPK:EERGF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.26% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Energean is $15.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.67 to a high of $18.96. The average price target represents an increase of 14.26% from its latest reported closing price of $13.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energean is 2,831MM, an increase of 126.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energean. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 18.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EERGF is 0.13%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 11,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,957K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EERGF by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,236K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EERGF by 2.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 998K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EERGF by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 717K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EERGF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 656K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EERGF by 1.06% over the last quarter.

