Jefferies Reiterates Diana Shipping (DSX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diana Shipping is 4.54. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 3.78.

The projected annual revenue for Diana Shipping is 288MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diana Shipping. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 23.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSX is 0.07%, an increase of 58.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 12,030K shares. The put/call ratio of DSX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hosking Partners LLP holds 3,885K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,782K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 886K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 756K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Lesa Sroufe holds 653K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 92,490.86% over the last quarter.

Diana Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

