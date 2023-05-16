Jefferies Reiterates Danaos (DAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danaos is 91.80. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.59% from its latest reported closing price of 59.00.

The projected annual revenue for Danaos is 944MM, a decrease of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaos. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAC is 0.19%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 13,431K shares. The put/call ratio of DAC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,954K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 2.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVGBX - Evermore Global Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,257K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,173K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Danaos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Danaos current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters.

