Jefferies Reiterates Croda International (COIHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Croda International (OTCPK:COIHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.18% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Croda International is $51.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.14 to a high of $64.43. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.18% from its latest reported closing price of $54.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Croda International is 1,939MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Croda International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIHF is 0.12%, an increase of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 19,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,425K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing an increase of 23.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIHF by 23.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,009K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHF by 18.09% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,339K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,244K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,179K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHF by 19.80% over the last quarter.

