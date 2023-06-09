Jefferies Reiterates Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crest Nicholson Holdings is 283.76. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of 231.60.

The projected annual revenue for Crest Nicholson Holdings is 745MM, a decrease of 18.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

Crest Nicholson Holdings Maintains 7.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crest Nicholson Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRST is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 30,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 3,204K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,179K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 6.71% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,000K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 26.15% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,054K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing a decrease of 26.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,966K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 13.63% over the last quarter.

