Jefferies Reiterates Craneware (CRWRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Craneware (OTCPK:CRWRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.38% Upside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for Craneware is $34.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.98 to a high of $37.86. The average price target represents an increase of 24.38% from its latest reported closing price of $27.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Craneware is 206MM, an increase of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Craneware. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWRF is 0.22%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 167K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWRF by 17.68% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWRF by 14.79% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWRF by 14.31% over the last quarter.

TCMIX - AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund Class Z holds 48K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 33.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWRF by 16.46% over the last quarter.

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 39.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWRF by 12.42% over the last quarter.

