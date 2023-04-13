Jefferies Reiterates Computacenter (LSE:CCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Computacenter (LSE:CCC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FARYX - Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund Super Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 38.10% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVLX - Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

IQIN - IQ 500 International ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 11.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computacenter. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 11.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCC is 0.17%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 7,177K shares.

See all Computacenter regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.