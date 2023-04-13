Jefferies Reiterates Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 13.18% over the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 635.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 83.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,638K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 1.06% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 546K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,158K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cairn Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNE is 0.17%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.20% to 29,867K shares.

