Jefferies Reiterates British Land Company PLC - Depositary Receipt (BTLCY) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of British Land Company PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BTLCY) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for British Land Company PLC - Depositary Receipt is $5.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.96. The average price target represents an increase of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of $5.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for British Land Company PLC - Depositary Receipt is 460MM, a decrease of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in British Land Company PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTLCY is 0.00%, an increase of 28.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.16% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTLCY by 88.53% over the last quarter.

