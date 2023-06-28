Jefferies Reiterates Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.62% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is 228.79. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.62% from its latest reported closing price of 334.60.

The projected annual revenue for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is 1,691MM, an increase of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4,900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.12%, a decrease of 86.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 94,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 70,000K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 6,220K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 79.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AML by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,933K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing a decrease of 29.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 11.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 53.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,241K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 23.58% over the last quarter.

