Jefferies Reiterates Aberdeen Group (SLFPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Aberdeen Group (OTCPK:SLFPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aberdeen Group is $2.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.24 to a high of $3.38. The average price target represents an increase of 39.07% from its latest reported closing price of $1.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aberdeen Group is 1,560MM, an increase of 17.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLFPF is 0.15%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 147,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,854K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,439K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLFPF by 26.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,144K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,929K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLFPF by 14.89% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 12,629K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,712K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLFPF by 24.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,042K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,918K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLFPF by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 9,507K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLFPF by 16.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

