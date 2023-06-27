Jefferies quarterly profit falls as dealmaking in doldrums

June 27 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc's JEF.N second-quarter profit slumped 89% as subdued dealmaking and a lull in new initial public offerings weighed on its advisory and underwriting fees, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.