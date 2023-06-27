News & Insights

US Markets
JEF

Jefferies quarterly profit falls as dealmaking in doldrums

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

June 27, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc's JEF.N second-quarter profit slumped 89% as subdued dealmaking and a lull in new initial public offerings weighed on its advisory and underwriting fees, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.