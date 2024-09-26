Jefferies' Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Slides 1.1%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group JEF lost 1.1% in after-hours trading in response to lower-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31) results. Adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company recorded adjusted earnings of 32 cents.



Results were hurt by higher expenses. However, an improvement in net revenues driven by a solid rebound in the investment banking (IB) business acted as a tailwind. The performance of the reportable segments was also strong.



Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $167.1 million, jumping significantly from $51.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Jefferies’ Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $1.68 billion, surging 42% year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion.



Total non-interest expenses were $1.43 billion, up 31% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components.

JEF’s Segment Performance

Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.62 billion, jumping 39% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was driven by solid performance across advisory and equity and debt underwriting businesses, along with a robust performance in Equities and Fixed Income.



Asset Management: Net revenues were $59 million, rising substantially from the year-ago quarter’s $10.1 million.

Our View on JEF

A solid trading business and resurgence in IB business are expected to support Jefferies’ financials. However, elevated expenses might hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term.



