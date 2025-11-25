Jefferies Maintains Zoom Communications (ZM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Zoom Communications (NasdaqGS:ZM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zoom Communications is $94.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of $78.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Communications is 5,052MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74, a decrease of 5.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Communications. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZM is 0.21%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 212,876K shares. The put/call ratio of ZM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,477K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,870K shares , representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 72.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,525K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,453K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,593K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares , representing an increase of 32.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 32.73% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,171K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,147K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 89.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.