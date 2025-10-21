Jefferies Maintains Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Wintrust Financial (NasdaqGS:WTFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.68% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial is $159.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.68% from its latest reported closing price of $126.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial is 2,594MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFC is 0.36%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 81,607K shares. The put/call ratio of WTFC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,180K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,138K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 0.13% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,890K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 5.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,638K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,434K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 5.49% over the last quarter.

