Jefferies Maintains Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is $275.20. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $318.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of $234.77.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is $9,286MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Declares $0.84 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

At the current share price of $234.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.82%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 19.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.51 (n=210).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ATWAX - AB Tax-Managed Wealth Appreciation Strategy holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 42.41% over the last quarter.

RYNVX - Nova Fund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 41.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 98.41% over the last quarter.

QVML - Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Exencial Wealth Advisors holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.40%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 121,500K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

