Jefferies Maintains Wendy's (WEN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Wendy's (NasdaqGS:WEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.30% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is $11.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.30% from its latest reported closing price of $8.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is 2,321MM, an increase of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.07%, an increase of 25.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 231,727K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 30,435K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 23.07% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 13,843K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,638K shares , representing an increase of 23.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 168.94% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,076K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,751K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,699K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares , representing an increase of 21.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 13.99% over the last quarter.

OAKBX - Oakmark Equity and Income Fund Investor Class holds 6,849K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares , representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 4.31% over the last quarter.

