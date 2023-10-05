Jefferies Maintains Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warrior Met Coal is 46.58. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of 49.29.

The projected annual revenue for Warrior Met Coal is 1,352MM, a decrease of 16.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

Warrior Met Coal Declares $0.07 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $49.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warrior Met Coal. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.39%, an increase of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 99,989K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,733K shares representing 20.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,913K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 55.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 775.28% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,147K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,777K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

