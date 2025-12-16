JEFFERIES Maintains Universal Music Group N.V. (UMGNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Universal Music Group N.V. (OTCPK:UMGNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Music Group N.V. is $33.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.67 to a high of $41.52. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of $31.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Music Group N.V. is 12,129MM, a decrease of 0.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMGNF is 0.53%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 203,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 15,982K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,556K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMGNF by 13.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,644K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,388K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMGNF by 8.96% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 11,394K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,391K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMGNF by 12.93% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 8,699K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,138K shares , representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMGNF by 27.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,483K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,061K shares , representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMGNF by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.