JEFFERIES Maintains Universal Music Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (UNVGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Universal Music Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UNVGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Music Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $17.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.40 to a high of $20.87. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of $15.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Music Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 11,997MM, a decrease of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNVGY is 0.97%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 4,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQTY - Kovitz Core Equity ETF holds 3,063K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVGY by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 721K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVGY by 40.96% over the last quarter.

ACUSX - Advisors Capital US Dividend Fund holds 210K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Elevation Series Trust - The Opal International Dividend Income ETF holds 188K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVGY by 4.34% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 164K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNVGY by 21.96% over the last quarter.

