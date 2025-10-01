Jefferies Maintains United Natural Foods (UNFI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.31% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is $30.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.31% from its latest reported closing price of $39.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is 32,086MM, an increase of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16, an increase of 3.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.15%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 69,649K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,605K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 17.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,816K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 34.50% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,604K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,544K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 92.18% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,404K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 91.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 724.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

