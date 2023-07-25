News & Insights

Jefferies Maintains Travelers Companies (TRV) Hold Recommendation

July 25, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is 200.62. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from its latest reported closing price of 174.84.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 38,196MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.32%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 216,918K shares. TRV / Travelers Companies Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TRV is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRV / Travelers Companies Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,058K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,187K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,637K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing a decrease of 17.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,771K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,527K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

