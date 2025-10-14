Jefferies Maintains TransAlta (TAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.96% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransAlta is $13.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.15 to a high of $15.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.96% from its latest reported closing price of $16.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransAlta is 2,126MM, a decrease of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransAlta. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAC is 0.21%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 225,797K shares. The put/call ratio of TAC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 35,716K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,230K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 26,937K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,930K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 18,223K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,463K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 15,948K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,000K shares , representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,870K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,614K shares , representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 51.00% over the last quarter.

