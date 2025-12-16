JEFFERIES Maintains thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.68% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for thyssenkrupp is $12.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.48 to a high of $16.67. The average price target represents an increase of 161.68% from its latest reported closing price of $4.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for thyssenkrupp is 35,242MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYEKF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 69,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,018K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,767K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,115K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,428K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 5.22% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 3,349K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 30.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,310K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.