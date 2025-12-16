JEFFERIES Maintains Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLPPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TLPPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.60% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telix Pharmaceuticals is $19.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.69 to a high of $25.25. The average price target represents an increase of 68.60% from its latest reported closing price of $11.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telix Pharmaceuticals is 434MM, a decrease of 34.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLPPF is 0.10%, an increase of 28.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 15,933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,898K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPPF by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,417K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPPF by 18.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,802K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPPF by 22.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 888K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 870K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPPF by 22.05% over the last quarter.

