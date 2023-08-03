Jefferies Maintains Teekay Tankers Ltd - (TNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Teekay Tankers Ltd - (NYSE:TNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers Ltd - is 60.38. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.75% from its latest reported closing price of 43.21.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers Ltd - is 642MM, a decrease of 49.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers Ltd -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.13%, a decrease of 17.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.55% to 19,354K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,087K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 54.42% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 702K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 84.80% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 675K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 668K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 45.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 182.30% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 579K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 48.23% over the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

