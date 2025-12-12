Jefferies Maintains Tapestry (TPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $124.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.90 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $123.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 7,554MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.24%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 220,022K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,669K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,558K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 13.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,896K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,709K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 35.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 14.95% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 5,046K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares , representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.