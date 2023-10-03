Jefferies Maintains Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.80% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is 43.28. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 96.80% from its latest reported closing price of 21.99.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 909MM, an increase of 14.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.10%, a decrease of 31.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 79,186K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,486K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,957K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 38.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,532K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,690K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 43.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,525K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 35.20% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,118K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 29.51% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,093K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

