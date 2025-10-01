Jefferies Maintains Southwest Airlines (LUV) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines is $32.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.27% from its latest reported closing price of $32.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Airlines is 30,106MM, an increase of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.18%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 590,649K shares. The put/call ratio of LUV is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 53,978K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 48,844K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,688K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 35,325K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,384K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 8.55% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,463K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,373K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,172K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,853K shares , representing a decrease of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 25.49% over the last quarter.

