Jefferies Maintains Skyline Champion (SKY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyline Champion is 74.15. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of 67.88.

The projected annual revenue for Skyline Champion is 2,164MM, a decrease of 21.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyline Champion. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKY is 0.43%, an increase of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 69,655K shares. The put/call ratio of SKY is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,846K shares representing 12.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,955K shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 82.47% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 3,000K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,725K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 51.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 191.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,697K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 38.63% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,850K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 27.68% over the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

