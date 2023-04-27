Jefferies Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is 545.39. The forecasts range from a low of 414.10 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.12% from its latest reported closing price of 454.03.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is 8,918MM, an increase of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2430 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.60%, a decrease of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 212,110K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,835K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,108K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,141K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,670K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,453K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,186K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,910K shares, representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 19.37% over the last quarter.

ServiceNow Background Information

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

