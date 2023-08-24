Jefferies Maintains SentinelOne Inc - (S) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of SentinelOne Inc - (NYSE:S) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - is 17.91. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of 16.03.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc - is 671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.32%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.30% to 222,819K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 8,122K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,499K shares, representing a decrease of 29.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 34.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 7,555K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,754K shares, representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 6,438K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 11.86% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

