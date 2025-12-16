JEFFERIES Maintains Schindler Holding (SHLRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Schindler Holding (OTCPK:SHLRF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schindler Holding. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLRF is 0.06%, an increase of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 2,219K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLRF by 6.70% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 212K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 184K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLRF by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 149K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLRF by 5.41% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLRF by 7.57% over the last quarter.

