JEFFERIES Maintains Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock (SHLAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:SHLAF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLAF is 0.27%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 7,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,737K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLAF by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 586K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLAF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 569K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLAF by 13.61% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 430K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLAF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 363K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLAF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

