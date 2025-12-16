JEFFERIES Maintains Sanofi (SNYNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Sanofi (OTCPK:SNYNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is $124.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.79 to a high of $149.94. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of $96.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is 48,962MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNYNF is 1.04%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 52,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,547K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,637K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 24.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,670K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,675K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 22.84% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,724K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 28.78% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,614K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 21.83% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,323K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 23.89% over the last quarter.

