Jefferies Maintains Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.35% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sally Beauty Holdings is $14.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.35% from its latest reported closing price of $15.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings is 3,848MM, an increase of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sally Beauty Holdings. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBH is 0.12%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 143,782K shares. The put/call ratio of SBH is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 10,302K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares , representing an increase of 45.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 69.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,050K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,597K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 74.37% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,543K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 10.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,274K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.