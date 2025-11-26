Jefferies Maintains Safe Bulkers (SB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Safe Bulkers is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of $4.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Safe Bulkers is 402MM, an increase of 46.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Bulkers. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SB is 0.03%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 37,303K shares. The put/call ratio of SB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,516K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,033K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SB by 70.14% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,016K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,765K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 7.97% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,635K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 30.71% over the last quarter.

