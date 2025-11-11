Stocks
SOC

Jefferies Maintains Sable Offshore (SOC) Buy Recommendation

November 11, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.27% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sable Offshore is $39.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 452.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sable Offshore. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOC is 0.31%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.12% to 64,875K shares. SOC / Sable Offshore Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SOC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 10,101K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 4,952K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing an increase of 45.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 51.82% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,830K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,373K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 13.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,696K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Sable Offshore Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Sable Offshore Corp.-> See our take on Sable Offshore Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.