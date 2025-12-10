Jefferies Maintains Rockwell Automation (ROK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $393.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $234.32 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of $400.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 9,615MM, an increase of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.26%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 102,477K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,626K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,223K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,985K shares , representing a decrease of 54.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 35.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,907K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 48.55% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,488K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 19.85% over the last quarter.

