JEFFERIES Maintains Repsol (REPYF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Repsol (OTCPK:REPYF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repsol is $16.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.48 to a high of $21.24. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $16.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repsol is 57,806MM, an increase of 18.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPYF is 0.26%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 143,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,557K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,026K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 19.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,285K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,812K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,479K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 20.29% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 6,473K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 15.46% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 6,436K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

