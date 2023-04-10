Jefferies Maintains RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $235.96. The forecasts range from a low of $188.87 to a high of $275.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from its latest reported closing price of $206.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $7,553MM, an increase of 47.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $23.45.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $206.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.89%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEO - SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 1.40% over the last quarter.

SCHX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 35.87% over the last quarter.

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

SPMIX - S&P MidCap Index Fund Direct Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 11.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.32%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 50,481K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

See all RenaissanceRe Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.