Jefferies Maintains Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.69% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America is 172.54. The forecasts range from a low of 152.51 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.69% from its latest reported closing price of 142.96.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group Of America is 17,324MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.94.

Reinsurance Group Of America Declares $0.85 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $142.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1032 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 71,660K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,428K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 36.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 56.35% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,309K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,087K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 2.78% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,046K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

