Jefferies Maintains Progress Software (PRGS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Progress Software (NasdaqGS:PRGS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.57% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Progress Software is $71.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 67.57% from its latest reported closing price of $42.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Progress Software is 655MM, a decrease of 30.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83, a decrease of 10.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progress Software. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGS is 0.17%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 63,138K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGS is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,569K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,797K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 24.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,086K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing a decrease of 24.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 86.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,067K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 41.10% over the last quarter.

