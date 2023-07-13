Jefferies Maintains PGT Innovations (PGTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PGT Innovations is 34.00. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of 28.00.

The projected annual revenue for PGT Innovations is 1,545MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGT Innovations. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGTI is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 57,923K shares. The put/call ratio of PGTI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,648K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 79.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,364K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,834K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 18.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,753K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 29.69% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,737K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 44.57% over the last quarter.

PGT Innovations Background Information

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

