Jefferies Maintains Perrigo (PRGO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perrigo is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.23% from its latest reported closing price of $21.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perrigo is 5,055MM, an increase of 16.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.28%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 170,244K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,553K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,073K shares , representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 15.15% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 8,118K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,415K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 22.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,478K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,397K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 3,818K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 25.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.