JEFFERIES Maintains Perenti (AUSDF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Perenti (OTCPK:AUSDF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.96% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perenti is $1.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.80 to a high of $1.42. The average price target represents an increase of 73.96% from its latest reported closing price of $0.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Perenti is 2,603MM, a decrease of 25.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perenti. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUSDF is 0.12%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 107,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 18,353K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,565K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUSDF by 18.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,059K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,715K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUSDF by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,507K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,917K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUSDF by 6.68% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 6,742K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUSDF by 36.82% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,542K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUSDF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

