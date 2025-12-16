JEFFERIES Maintains Parex Resources (PARXF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.37% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parex Resources is $14.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.54 to a high of $18.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.37% from its latest reported closing price of $16.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parex Resources is 92MM, a decrease of 89.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parex Resources. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARXF is 0.29%, an increase of 20.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 21,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNKLX - Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds 2,669K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,251K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 37.52% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 1,914K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,681K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,381K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

