Jefferies Maintains Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.35% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings is 65.79. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.35% from its latest reported closing price of 51.26.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings is 1,198MM, an increase of 243.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 25,405K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 6.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,743K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,176K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 1,036K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 965K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 954K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

