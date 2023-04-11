Jefferies Maintains Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $61.03. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of $54.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $1,198MM, an increase of 266.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 51K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 50.01% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 32.43% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 45.39% over the last quarter.

PSCF - Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 20.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.15%, a decrease of 42.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 26,408K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

See all Palomar Holdings, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.