Jefferies Maintains Ormat Technologies (ORA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.92% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is $98.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.92% from its latest reported closing price of $104.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is 1,090MM, an increase of 20.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.24%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 62,784K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orix holds 2,976K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,171K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,091K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,025K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 2.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,877K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 11.77% over the last quarter.

